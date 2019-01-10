Two Boots Pizzeria Building To Be Demolished

The former Two Boots pizzeria on the 800 block of South Broadway was a familiar Fashion District haunt since 2012. But the pizzeria closed in October and its building has been vacant.

Since Los Angeles has been enjoying a period of unparalleled creativity in cuisine, will the next Alice Waters or Roy Choi open in the restaurant space? Well, maybe potential star chefs can park there, said Steve Needleman, the owner of the real estate below the restaurant building, and the parking lot behind it.

The modest restaurant building will be demolished, he said. The parking lot behind it will be expanded. Needleman did not say when the space will be demolished.

A pizzeria does not fit in with the upcoming look of the block, where flagships for tech giant Apple and skate-shoe icon Vans are currently being constructed, said Needleman, owner of Anjac Fashion Buildings. Anjac also owns the Orpheum Lofts adjacent to the parking lot and the former pizzeria space.

High-end retailers that have moved onto or near the 800 block of South Broadway in the past year include Theory.