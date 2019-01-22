NEWS WeHo-Based Epic Rights Acquired by UMG's Bravado

Expanding its merchandising-and-branding reach, Universal Music Group's Bravado acquired boutique agency Epic Rights. The West Hollywood, Calif.-based Epic Rights has worked with a number of entertainers including AC/DC, Aerosmith, Barbra Streisand, Billy Joel, Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Cypress Hill, Def Leppard, Eric Clapton, Hollywood Vampires, Lionel Richie, Madonna, Marc Anthony, *NSYNC , Sting, Zac Brown Band and ZZ Top. In an announcement made Tuesday morning, Mat Vlasic, chief executive officer of Bravado expressed his eagerness to work with Epic Rights' founder Dell Furano.

“As the industry’s preeminent brand-management company, we are constantly looking for ways to evolve our company while providing fans around the world with an ever-growing array of products and experiences," he said. "I’m excited to work with Dell, a true icon in our industry, and expand the Bravado portfolio.”

Through this new relationship, Epic Rights will join Bravado as part of UMG's lifestyle-and-brand management division. As part of the deal, Furano and his team will join the Bravado family, continuing the mission that the music-merchandising veteran embarked upon when he launched Epic Rights in 2014.

“I have great respect for Mat and his teams at Bravado and Universal Music—they have taken product development, marketing and global distribution to an entirely new level,” Furano said. “I’m very proud of all that we’ve achieved at Epic Rights and look forward to expanding Epic’s roster and artist services in this next chapter.”