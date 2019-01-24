RYU to Fashion Island

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, January 24, 2019

Canadian athletic brand Respect Your Universe/RYU recently opened a store Fashion Island retail center in Newport Beach, Calif.

It is RYU’s second California shop. Last year, the Vancouver-headquartered brand opened a store in Los Angeles’ Abbot Kinney Boulevard. The Fashion Island shop is RYU’s 9th physical store. It also runs four stores in Vancouver, two in Toronto and a New York City store.

A RYU statement describes its label as fulfilling roles as a performance line of clothing and a lifestyle brand. It offers clothes and accessories for men and women.

