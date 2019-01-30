RETAIL American Eagle Outfitters Leaves Hollywood & Highland

The retail exodus continues at Hollywood & Highland, the Hollywood-themed shopping center in the heart of Hollywood and just a few doors down from the TCL Chinese Theatre, formerly called the Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

American Eagle Outfitters, which had a prime location right on the ground floor off Hollywood Boulevard, closed its doors earlier this month after being at the shopping center for years.

It joins a number of big national retail chains that have left Hollywood & Highland in the past year or so. Those include BCBGMaxAzria, Guess, Oakley and QWest. Right now, the main retail stores at the shopping center opened in 2001 are Victoria's Secret and Forever 21. Forever 21 will be moving into a larger space once occupied by BCBGMaxAzria and Guess, but the Oakley store remains vacant. For a while, the pop-up Museum of Failure took over the Oakley space, but it has moved on.

The QWest store is now occupied by a Walgreens store.