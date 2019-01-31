Ari to Sunset Plaza

More men’s fashion shops are coming to the Sunset Plaza shopping district in West Hollywood, Calif.

In September, pioneering boutique retailer H. Lorenzo took over the enclave’s former Armani Exchange space at 8700 Sunset Blvd. It opened a sprawling emporium for men’s styles.

Recently, a boutique for the brand Ari moved into 8633 Sunset Blvd. It’s located a storefront away from the district’s Hugo Boss boutique.

The shop will hold a grand opening on Feb. 5. Ari also runs shops in New York City and Miami. On Sunset Plaza, the Sand boutique sells men’s clothing, along with womenswear. The Balani Custom Clothiers shop makes suiting, tuxedos and slacks.