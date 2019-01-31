Stassie X Oh Polly’s Valentine’s Day Crush

Glasgow, Scotland-headquartered fashion label Oh Polly opened a Los Angeles office in July. On Jan 30, the retailer partied at West Hollywood, Calif. nightclub Poppy for the debut of Valentine’s Day collection Stassie X Oh Polly.

Inspired by lingerie and of course the red, pink and champagne colors for any Valentine’s Day celebration, the collection features bodysuits, dresses and jumpsuits. The collection was made with social media darling Anastasia Karanikolaou, who instagrams with the handle of stassiebaby.