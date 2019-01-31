Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou at party for Stassie X Oh Polly. All photos by Getty Images for Oh Polly

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou at party for Stassie X Oh Polly. All photos by Getty Images for Oh Polly

Stassie X Oh Polly’s Valentine’s Day Crush

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, January 31, 2019

Glasgow, Scotland-headquartered fashion label Oh Polly opened a Los Angeles office in July. On Jan 30, the retailer partied at West Hollywood, Calif. nightclub Poppy for the debut of Valentine’s Day collection Stassie X Oh Polly.

Inspired by lingerie and of course the red, pink and champagne colors for any Valentine’s Day celebration, the collection features bodysuits, dresses and jumpsuits. The collection was made with social media darling Anastasia Karanikolaou, who instagrams with the handle of stassiebaby.

photo

Social media celebs Gigi Gorgeous, left, and Nikita Dragun

photo

Delilah Belle Hamlin, model and social media notable, at Oh Polly party

photo

DJ Lezlee, born Leslie Santos, of radio station 92.3 FM, spun tunes

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Sponsored by GBM, Inc.

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • Apparel Insiders
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter