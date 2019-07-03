FASHION Catch a Trendy Wave

Photo Gallery Catch a Trendy Wave Photos by Tim Regas

Summer practically never ends in Southern California, where the young and restless are always ready to don a swimsuit to lounge by the swimming pool, hit the beach or party in the desert at a music festival. Seaside is the best side to see the latest in bikinis, one-pieces, boardshorts, rash guards and cover-ups, which make for great wave-catching activity. California Apparel News contributing photographer Tim Regas roamed the beaches from Malibu to Venice and also documented the party scene in Palm Springs to discover what is popular in the world of sea, sand, and sounds.