FASHION Fourth of July With Stüssy, CPFM and DSMLA

A Fourth of July celebration with Stüssy, Cactus Plant Flea Market and Dover Street Market Los Angeles means the launch of a new collection with a fresh approach to American patriotism. On Thursday, July 4, the Irvine, Calif., streetwear brand will release Stüssy x Cactus Plant Flea Market, a new capsule collection during an event at Dover Street Market Los Angeles, located in downtown's Arts District.

Blending Stüssy product and design with CPFM artwork, the collection includes short- and long-sleeved T-shirts, repurposed vintage Stüssy denim and water shorts. Stüssy’s vintage denim pieces and water shorts will feature an interpretation of the American flag in different colors, while T-shirts will feature the CPFM puff screenprints for which the brand is known. The collection will be sized in men's S-XL.

With a global launch at 10 a.m. PST on July 4, certain pieces of the Stüssy x Cactus Plant Flea Market capsule will be available worldwide, but other garments will only be found at the downtown Los Angeles event. An exclusive offering of the collection’s vintage denim and water shorts will be made available in a limited supply at DSMLA beginning at 11 a.m. PST on July 4.