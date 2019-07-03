TEXTILES Hyosung Introduces Creora ActiFit Spandex With a Focus on Fashion and Function

Addressing the demand for textiles that meet the needs of endurance-sports enthusiasts, Seoul, South Korea–headquartered Hyosung recently introduced its latest offering in high-performance fabric.

The world’s largest manufacturer of spandex unveiled its Creora ActiFit during Outdoor Retailer’s Summer market, held June 18–20 in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center.

“The last thing an endurance athlete or outdoor enthusiast wants to worry about is if their gear is going to hold up in a race or even over time,” said Hyosung Global Marketing Director of Textiles Mike Simko. “Multisport apparel made with Creora ActiFit spandex will give athletes the confidence they need to focus on their sport and not be bothered by what they are wearing.”

As a greater number of athletes seek increased physical challenges, Hyosung set out to create a spandex that would work as hard as the consumers who wear it. The end product was Creora ActiFit spandex, a highly durable textile that resists ultraviolet rays and chlorine. Designed to endure demanding conditions, such as saltwater, powerful sunlight and challenging terrain, the spandex is ideal for athletes who engage in challenging activities such as cycling, swimming, triathlons and adventure racing.

In addition to launching Creora ActiFit spandex during Outdoor Retailer’s Summer market, Hyosung was one of a number of exhibitors that heavily promoted eco-friendly products. The trade show not only saw the launch of Creora ActiFit spandex, but Hyosung unveiled its 2020 Megatrends Connected Beyond presentation at the in-house Fashion Design Center, focused on the theme of “Protect the Body and Eco-nomy.”

According to the company, the theme illustrates how garments have become “connected between the human body and the environment” and “connected with responsible thinking.” These two ideas emphasized the business of sustainability and a need for performance fabrics to not only withstand the elements but also look fashionable.