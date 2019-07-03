TEXTILES

Swimwear Textiles

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

In the Swim

Over the years, swim textiles have evolved into synthetic beauties. In solids, stripes and prints, synthetic swim textiles withstand often harsh pool-water chemicals, maintaining their color and shape.

Cover Me, Please

Swimwear cover-ups today allow you to go from outdoors to in and on the town. Whether it’s a sarong, dress or pants, a cover-up can turn swimwear into a completely different fashion statement. Textile designers use silk, polyester and cotton—often with embellishments—which give you a number of choices.

Directory

Hyosung Creora

(908) 510-5035

www.creora.com

Pine Crest Fabrics

(818) 718-7495

pinecrestfabrics.com

Solid Stone Fabrics

(276) 634-0115

www.solidstonefabrics.com

Studio 93

(213) 322-4583

studio93.info

Texollini

(310) 537-3400

www.texollini.com

