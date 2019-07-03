TEXTILE TRENDS Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Floral Blooms Floral textiles have a long history in fashion design. From bold statements to muted prints, they give fashionistas a chance to express their personality. One thing is for sure—floral prints are almost always in style.

Photo Gallery Walk on the Wild Side Long a favorite of designers, novelty prints also are popular with quilters and home sewers. Paired with solid fabrics, they are a staple of fashion design.

Photo Gallery Blues News Greeks, Romans, Egyptians and early modern Europeans have all used the color blue. Probably the most popular color in history, it maintains its strength in today’s fashion world. Whether it’s denim, silk, cotton or synthetic fabrics, it rules in apparel and home fashions.

Photo Gallery The New Neutrals Known as the “quiet authority,” nude and beige textiles provide a background for bold print statements. The popular trend is suitable for everyday as well as on the runway.

Photo Gallery Standard Bearers Striped and plaid fabrics have long been “go-to” textiles for designers. Finding a place in home décor, apparel and quilting, stripes and plaid prints are as popular as ever.

