EVENTS F.A.K.E. Uses Museum Space to Reveal Beauty in Vegan Art and Fashion

To promote vegan fashion, Arsayo co-founder Jonathan Ohayon, followed up his May F.A.K.E. pop-up events by opening an intimate exhibition on Melrose Avenue to showcase cruelty-free apparel, art and beauty options. Ohayon provides complimentary tours, which last approximately 25 minutes, in the space that is both an exhibition and boutique. Inspired to change the conversation around vegan fashion and ethical practices, Ohayon opened the space on June 26 to promote the message of a F.A.K.E. Museum, which is an acronym for Fashion for Animal Kingdom and Environment.

"When we talk about the animal kingdom, it's the entire animal kingdom, including humans," he said. "It is humans, animals and the environment."

Upon entering, visitors are led around the space by Ohayon who stops in front of each exhibit, includes a QR code on its information placard, affording access to artist and brand Instagram accounts. Using an iPad, Ohayan will show informative presentations that support the each exhibit, as he explains how the alternatives could positively impact the apparel industry.

"We are not here to judge anyone," he explained. "We are all on the journey to create a better world."

Displayed within the space are vegan-and-ethical designs from sustainable formal-gown collection Joz Couture, cruelty-free handbag brand By Ninette, ethical Miami-based fashion label Anastasia Bones, and a Saint Vegan gown by Moreno Ferraro designed in the colors of the vegan flag. There are also beauty products from Le Rouge Français, whose formulas include fruits, vegetables and a wax made from rice.

Apparel and accessories within the space are made from materials including Piñatex, cork, organic cotton and apple skin. In addition to fashion and beauty, the space includes works of art from Animals Facing Left and Sarah Ferreira. Recently, Ferreira recreated famous works from the Louvre with modern twists and painted a special piece exclusively for the F.A.K.E. Museum.



"Everything is ethical," said Ohayon. "She painted on recycled paper and used paints from France that are 100 percent ethical and biodegradable."

Visitors who are interested in purchasing items shown during the exhibition are able to order pieces at a discounted rate exclusive to the F.A.K.E. Museum and have them delivered. Also available for purchase at $29-$49 retail are unisex organic-cotton T-shirts in sizes S, M and L, which are made in the United States and printed with the phrase "I'm a FAKER."

"The goal of the T-shirt is for visitors to become more active in ethical fashion after they leave," Ohayon said. "When somebody sees the message and asks 'What is a FAKER?' the person wearing the shirt can explain everything they learned here."

Complimentary tours will be offered until August 31. Reservations can be made through the F.A.K.E. website.