Fashion Is Art, Fashion Evokes Friendship, Curators Said

Here’s a little more support for the statement that fashion is art.

Pop-up gallery curators J’Net Nguyen and KJ Baysa put together art show POSTgay:Sleepover July 6 at the MiM Gallery on the edge of Los Angeles’ West Adams and Mid-City districts. The show was a forum for LGBTQ people to talk about their relationships. Canvas paintings were featured in the show, but fashion was the star.

The curators gave artists and show participants the task of picking an article of clothing that holds significance for them. The show participants and their friends, lovers and what-not would sleep in a specific article of clothing overnight. The participants would then put the article in a bag, and later, the clothing was displayed gallery style.

Participants then had to write about what significance the clothes had in their lives, and how clothes helped build a connection to their friends, lovers and or their former selves, Nguyen said. “Clothing evokes memory. A lot of the essence of people is carried through clothing,” she said.

People participating in the show included singer, rapper and producer TT the Artist, beauty influencer Yajun Li and poet Tchise Aje. Fragrance had a connection with the event. The Institute for Art and Olefaction was one of the sponsors. Also present was Miryana Babic of I Profumi di Firenze fragrance. Architect Evan Bliss also showed furniture at the event.

A second showing for POSTgay:Sleepover is scheduled for Aug. 8 at Space 15Twenty in Los Angeles’ Hollywood section, Nguyen said.