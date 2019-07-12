RETAIL Farm Rio Launches L.A. Presence With Pop-up Shop at Westfield Century City

Expanding to the West Coast of the United States for the first time, Brazilian brand Farm Rio launched a summer pop-up shop at Westfield Century City. The brand has more than 70 stores in Brazil, in addition to a New York flagship and pop-up presence at Surf Lodge, located in the East Hampton village of Montauk.



"Los Angeles is an important location for us, as we've always felt that the weather and lifestyle of the city are parallel to that of Rio de Janeiro," said Farm Rio co-founder Katia Barros. "While the pop-up is a great first entry point into the market, our plan is to eventually open a permanent location."

The Los Angeles location was designed by Brazilian designer Marcelo Rosenbaum and Casa artist Bruno Medeiros with Brazil in mind, yielding details such as woven drop lights and unique collectibles crafted by Brazilian artisans.

"The L.A. pop-up is our next step toward global retail expansion and we're excited that through the space we'll have the opportunity to connect with West Coast customers for the first time," explained Barros.

Founded in 1997 by Barros and Marcello Bastos, Farm Rio launched at Babilonia Feira Hype, a local Rio de Janeiro-based independent fashion market. In addition to sharing the Farm Rio take on fashion with shoppers on the West Coast of the U.S., the brand wants to spread its message of conservation with this region of the world. With every purchase from the brand, Farm Rio will donate one tree in the Atlantic Forest through its One Tree Planted initiative, which protects and supports endangered forest ecosystems.

Visitors to the store can shop pieces from the brand's High Summer Collection, such as dresses, jumpsuits and swimwear, and accessories that are made in Brazil, including WaiWai Rio straw bags, Julia Gastin jewelry and Zerezes sunglasses until the space closes on August 11.