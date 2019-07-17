SuitKits to Outfit The L.A. Sparks

When you think of the Los Angeles Sparks WNBA team, you may think of purple and gold basketball jerseys. When Sierra E., founder of made-to-measure suiting brand SuitKits by Sierra E, thought of the Sparks, she saw an opportunity to put athletes in suits.

It was recently announced that SuitKits was named the official suit provider to the Sparks. SuitKits will make custom suits for the Sparks players and its women coaches.

“Many of our players are not only elite athletes on the court but also businesswomen off the court, so it’s great to partner with a professional apparel brand that focuses on women,” Danita Johnson, Sparks President and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

The SuitKits styles will make a debut during player walk-ins during the Aug. 25 game against the Connecticut Sun WNBA team, which is ranks number one in the WNBA’s Eastern Conference. The Sparks won nine games during the 2019 season and lost seven, according to WNBA standings.