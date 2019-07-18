Exterior of ba&sh Malibu boutique. All photos courtesy of ba&sh

Exterior of ba&sh Malibu boutique. All photos courtesy of ba&sh

ba&sh Moves to Malibu Country Mart

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, July 18, 2019

Paris-headquartered women’s brand ba&sh is on the move. On July 16, it opened a self-named store at the Malibu Country Mart in Malibu, Calif. The 1,200-square-foot shop is ba&sh’s second West Coast store and its seventh store in the U.S.

The Malibu shop will offer features such as the ba&sh Dream Closet. It’s a style lending library where customers can borrow a selection of the brand’s ready-to-wear. Of course, Dream Closet items will have to be returned.

The Malibu shop also will offer a ba&sh Friends pop-up shop, which will display goods from female-founded brands. The first pop-up will be Fleur Marché, a cannabis apothecary founded by Ashley Lewis and Meredith Schroeder.

photo

Interior of ba&sh Malibu boutique

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought to You By Paradise Ranch Designs

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter