UK’s #FashionIsGREAT at Fred Segal

Los Angeles is the address to neighborhoods such as Koreatown, Little Tokyo and Little Ethiopia, but a bit of the United Kingdom moved into the Fred Segal flagship July 15.

The United Kingdom’s Department for International Trade curated a Fred Segal pop-up shop for six British designers. The #FashionIsGREAT pop-up displayed looks from brands Oliver Spencer, E.Tautz, RIXO, Belize, and accessories from the brands STOW and The Cambridge Satchel Company. The Los Angeles office of UK design firm Agency TK aimed to create a British feel with the pop-up’s design, what with Union Jack colors and balloons to represent a gloomy sky.

The pop-up represented the first time that many of these brands were merchandised in the U.S. Oliver Spencer, the namesake of the Oliver Spencer brand, appeared at the opening reception. He said it was important to be represented in Los Angeles. “Fred Segal is an amazing space,” he said. “This was a bit of 'Hi, I'm here,” he said of the pop-up, and how it put a Los Angeles spotlight on these UK brands.

The pop-up will run until Aug. 7.