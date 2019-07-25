Stock image of a Happy Socks boutique. Image courtesy of Happy Socks

Happy Socks to Westfield Century City

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, July 25, 2019

Call it a sock attack. Or maybe proof positive that socks are a fashion item.

Westfield Century City is home to a boutique for the Stance label. The San Clemente, Calif., label was instrumental in making the once-ignored socks category into a big deal.

On Aug. 1, Westfield Century City will welcome another socks boutique. Happy Socks will open a 484-square-foot shop in the luxe mall. The Sweden-headquartered Happy Socks developed a reputation for making brightly colored socks, such as its multi-colored polka dotted socks. It also offers pop-culture collaborations such as socks that honored the art of Andy Warhol, hip hop stars such as Wiz Khalifa, iconic rockers such as The Beatles and recently, the Rolling Stones who are producing a big tour this summer.

Happy Socks also opened shops in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake and Abbot Kinney Boulevard sections.

