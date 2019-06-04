SUSTAINABILITY Wrangler Introduces Nearly Zero-Water Denim Dyeing

The apparel industry has been talking about how it can reduce the water it uses when dyeing things like blue jeans and other denim apparel.

Wrangler just announced it has achieved nearly zero-water emissions when it uses its Indigood foam-dye technology, which uses nearly 100 percent less water than conventionally dyed denim.

Using this technology, Wrangler introduced its first denim apparel dyed with foam, which entirely replaces the traditional water vats and chemical baths of conventional indigo dyeing. The new dyeing process also reduces energy use and waste by more than 60 percent compared to the conventional method of dyeing denim.

"We're proud to have helped pioneer a technology that has the potential to revolutionize sustainability standards for denim," said Tom Waldron, vice president and global brand president for Wrangler.

The only water used in the process is the water needed to clean the machinery and mix solutions, Wrangler said.