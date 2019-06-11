TECHNOLOGY Poshmark Goes Home

Social-commerce company Poshmark has moved beyond apparel, footwear, accessories and cosmetics sales by launching its home-products business. The Redwood City, Calif., company announced the launch of Home Market, which is an in-app marketplace that facilitates shopping for home decor.

"With the launch of the Home Market, we're taking our first step into broader lifestyle categories and expanding our social marketplace beyond the closet," Poshmark founder and Chief Executive Officer Manish Chandra said in a statement. "This Market launch reiterates the power of Posh Markets to scale social commerce and enables Poshmark to continue transforming the e-commerce experience."

Nearly one year following the launch of Poshmark's Posh Markets in July 2018, the company decided to add home goods to its offerings by creating a category devoted only to these products. Within the Poshmark Home Market, buyers and sellers will find a space for products such as accent pillows, coffee-table books, art, bedding and bath items, party supplies, office goods, holiday-inspired pieces and storage.