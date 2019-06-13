MOSCHINO’S MONSTER MASH Moschino Does the Monster Mash for Its Men’s and Women’s Collections

Mummies, skeletons and corpse brides took center stage at the Moschino runway show highlighting the womenswear Resort and men’s Spring collections for 2020.

The location for the ghoulish gathering of garb was a Universal Studios back lot once used to shoot the very suburban TV series “Desperate Housewives.” Celebrities and fashionistas including Kate Beckinsale, Paris Jackson, Lana Condor and Marcia Gay Harden turned out for the June 7 event.

The models’ makeup had a Halloween vibe as did the collections created by the Italian label’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, who lives in Los Angeles. The acid-bright colors and costume-like silhouettes emphasized the fact that Scott is often called “pop culture’s most irreverent designer.”

There were plenty of cartoon-character graphics to go around, with loopy-looking bunny rabbits, spooky faces and spider webs all on brightly colored outfits or just plain black. Neon colors were predominant on leather jackets in orange and green. Plain dresses were turned into fashion statements with painted-on graphics or wild prints. Ripped fishnet stockings were the go-to accessory for many styles.