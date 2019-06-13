MANUFACTURING New President Hired to Lead 7 For All Mankind

The parent company of 7 For All Mankind has hired Suzanne Silverstein to be president of the premium-denim brand.

Delta Galil Industries, the Israeli apparel manufacturer that acquired 7 For All Mankind from VF Corp. three years ago, announced Silverstein would assume her new role June 24.

Most recently, Silverstein has served as president of the New York City contemporary women’s line Parker. Prior to her role at Parker, she served as vice president of U.S. wholesale at 7 For All Mankind.

“We are very pleased to welcome Suzanne back to 7 for All Mankind to lead the brand as it approaches its 20th anniversary,” Delta Galil’s chief executive officer, Isaac Dabah, said in a statement. “Her demonstrated leadership skills—particularly as evidenced by the growth of the contemporary fashion brand Parker, coupled with her deep understanding of the brand’s heritage—will be extremely valuable as we continue to expand 7 For All Mankind into its next phase of growth.”

A graduate of Indiana University, Silverstein has enjoyed a career with other apparel and retail brands including HauteLook, Saks Fifth Avenue and Parisian. The new role will be based in New York, with Silverstein leading 7 For All Mankind’s bicoastal teams.

“7 For All Mankind is the founder of premium denim and forged the way for other brands that followed,” Silverstein said in a press release. “This feels like coming home. I know the brand, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the incredible team as we continue to execute the global brand’s existing growth strategy and really focus on getting to know and serving our customers better.”

Founded in 2000 in Los Angeles, 7 For All Mankind was bought by Greensboro, N.C.–based VF Corp. in 2007 for $775 million. In 2016, the brand was part of a $120-million sale to Delta Galil that also included Los Angeles contemporary brands Splendid and Ella Moss.