FASHION Hyfve Hosts "A Fashion Remix" for Remixmess at CMC During L.A. Market

Introducing new misses-contemporary line Remixmess, Los Angeles apparel manufacturer Hyfve produced "A Fashion Remix," a runway show in the L.A. Market Week lobby lounge within the California Market Center. The June 17 event took place during an afternoon happy hour, where the CMC wanted L.A. Market Week buyers to have a relaxing few minutes between appointments to enjoy coffee, cocktails, light bites and new Fall/Winter 2019 looks to flatter women of every body type.

By hosting the event in a casual setting, the goal was to accommodate buyers whose schedules are often packed with appointments, as attendees rush around the center's buildings. Through "A Fashion Remix," Hyfve and the CMC brought new styles to buyers, offering a break to the attendees who spend L.A. Market Week searching for new, unique products.

In addition to showcasing fashions from its new line, Hyfve chose to bring its fresh Remixmess fashions to buyers attending L.A. Market Week by exhibiting at the CMC's Label Array market located on the center's 13th floor, June 17-19.

