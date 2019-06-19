Anna Leo. Image via Instagram profile anna.valerie.leo

Fund-raiser for Model Anna Leo

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, June 19, 2019

You may have seen model Anna Leo in Los Angeles fashion shows and photo shoots.

In some sad news, Leo was recently released from the hospital and is recuperating from injuries caused by a car accident.

To raise funds for her medical bills, her friends at downtown Los Angeles' FCI Fashion School will be holding an art fund-raiser.

Artist Shoko Nakashita made graphics inspired by Anna’s fashion pictorials. Also at the fund-raiser, models will wear styles from FCI instructor and Project Runway champion Kentaro Kameyama. The event runs 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 21. It takes place at FCI, which is located at 112 W. 9th St. in downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District.

Shoko Nakashita graphic inspired by Anna Leo. Image courtesy of Kentaro Kameyama

