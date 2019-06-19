Three Dots Acquired by Los Angeles Manufacturer

Three Dots, the Southern California brand of women’s contemporary knit tops and other apparel that abruptly closed its doors in April, has been acquired by FAM Brands.

Los Angeles-based FAM Brands has assumed design and manufacturing of the label while hiring key players from the Three Dots staff, the company said in a press release. Terms of the deal announced on June 19 were not disclosed.

Three Dots, headquartered in Garden Grove, Calif., was launched in 1995 by Sharon Lebon, and for many years was a well-received label carried at such high-end retailers as Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s.

It started out as company bent on creating the perfect T-shirt, offering three styles, three sizes and 12 colors. Later the label expanded into pants, dresses and skirts as well as a selection of styles for men.

The company had been looking for a buyer for some time, sources said, but a cash-crunch problem prompted it to close its doors on April 18, right before the Easter weekend.

FAM Brands, whose brands include several activewear labels such as Marika, Zobha, Balance Collection and Aerodynamics, was founded in 1985 by Frank Zarabi. He has expanded from activewear into several areas including sportswear, outerwear, swimwear and sports equipment.

“Three Dots is effortless fashion that caters to all age categories and is known for its perfect fit, fastidious construction, top quality, inspired design and great fabrics,” said Zarabi, chief executive of FAM Brands. “We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible and working hard to further grow the Three Dots brand.”