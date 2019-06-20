MOST HIGH Going From Cocktail Dresses to T-shirts

In 2006, Sarah Parker was designing the contemporary label DiSanto, a line of cocktail dresses carrying her maiden name, which was sold at high-end boutiques.

But the economic downturn in 2008 forced her to shutter her brand.

At the same time, she started a family with her husband, Nate Parker, a director, writer and actor best known for the 2016 independent film “The Birth of a Nation.”

The Parkers now have a family, which includes three daughters and two stepdaughters, so it seemed only natural that motherhood would change her lifestyle and clothing choices.

When Sarah Parker recently returned to the fashion game, she decided to take her personal style and put that into her line. Called Most High, the label is a collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts, jogger pants and jackets for men and women designed in Los Angeles. It was introduced on June 14 at a one-day pop-up shop at The Leverage showroom on La Brea Avenue.

“I really enjoyed designing something I could wear,” Parker said. “Cocktail dresses were like gowns. You wear them once. I wanted something that I could wear every day.”

Most High, which acknowledges an appreciation for God, mixes the style of streetwear with the comfort of activewear. “There’s a spirituality attached to it because I’m grateful,” Parker said. “Clothing is my way of saying thank you and putting something I love into the world.”

With spirituality in mind, the brand’s logo is a hand with a forefinger pointing toward the sky. The brand’s motto is “Formed By The Most High,” which is printed on many of the tops and bottoms in the collection.

This line represents the first time Parker has attempted to express faith with fashion. But she said that Most High is a streetwear line first. Wearers will not find Bible verses printed and embroidered in the clothes. "It's not meant to be evangelical. It's for everybody," she said.

The line’s T-shirts have a clean, boxy fit, which is emblematic of the 1990s. The tees come in several different colorways, which include black, white, heather gray and heather red.

The bestselling items at the event included the Repeat T-shirt, which has the words “Most High” repeated four times across the front.

Other T-shirts have the brand’s name printed on the sleeves and the brand’s logo on the upper-left-hand side of the chest. For upcoming collections, Parker plans to release a cropped T-shirt silhouette for women.

T-shirts, most of which are made from a cotton/polyester blend, are only one part of the 11-piece debut collection. Parker also designed sweatpants, sweatshirts, coach’s jackets and satin baseball jackets. The satin baseball jackets feature embroidery and embellishments made in Los Angeles.

Most High is sold at the line’s direct-to-consumer channel, www.formedbythemosthigh.com, and Parker hopes to expand by selling it to stores. Retail prices range from $30 to $140.