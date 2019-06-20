The North Face Says Plastic Waste Is Over With Nat Geo Collection

Journalists, environmentalists, scientists and activists sounded the alarm on plastic pollution years ago. But plastic waste continues to pile up around the globe. A United Nations study said that the world’s oceans will contain more plastic than fish by 2050.

San Francisco Bay Area brand, The North Face, sought to bring the fight against the plastic pollution crisis to fashion. On June 19, it released The North Face x National Geographic Bottle Source Collection. The collection is a partnership with National Geographic magazine, which has devoted entire issues of the magazine reporting on the crisis.

The collection’s hoodies, sweatshirts and tees are made from plastic waste found in popular public spaces such as Yosemite, Great Smoky Mountains and Grand Teton national parks. The collection features the logos of The North Face, National Geographic and the motto Waste Is Over. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to the National Park Foundation to support sustainability projects and programs. The collection's retail price points will range from $35 to $60.