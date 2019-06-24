O.T. Genasis. All photos by Andrew Asch

O.T. Genasis. All photos by Andrew Asch

PrettyLittleThing's BET Experience Party

By Andrew Asch | Monday, June 24, 2019

Styles worn by MCs and DJs remain highly influential on fashion.

We took in these styles last week at the West Hollywood, Calif. offices and events space for retailer PrettyLittleThing. PrettyLittleThing hosted a party for BET Experience Weekend. It was a series of events and parties surrounding the 2019 BET Awards. The awards show took place June 23 in Los Angeles.

At the PrettyLittleThing gig, rappers O.T. Genasis and Megan Thee Stallion took the stage. Check out the scene

photo

Megan Thee Stallion performs

photo

Influencer Don Benjamin, at right

photo

Trey Cameron

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Directives West Fall Trends

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter