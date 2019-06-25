MANUFACTURING Marine Layer Takes a Stand with Pride Collection and Summer Re-Spun Line

June has been a busy month for San Francisco's Marine Layer, which launched its second line of recycled T-shirts on June 17 and has supported Pride Month with its limited-edition Giving Tees. Through these two collections, the brand is supporting the LGBTQ community and working toward building a sustainable apparel-manufacturing industry.

The Giving Tees, which are available until the end of Pride Month, are available in two styles and retail for $45. For every T-shirt sold from the Giving Tees collection, Marine Layer will donate $15 to The Trevor Project, the nation's leading organization that focuses on providing suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

With its latest addition to the Re-Spun line, which launched in April, Marine Layer is offering six fresh looks. The Summer Re-Spun line is free of chemicals, wastes no water during manufacturing and is produced completely from recycled materials. Using 52 percent cotton sourced from upcycled T-shirts and 48 percent recycled cotton, the pieces are made from yarn that is spun in Spain, while the finished goods are assembled in the United States. Each garment is sueded to provide a soft feel, while maintaining quality. Pieces retail from $65 for a T-shirt and $92 for a polo.

Both collections are available in stores and through the Marine Layer website.