Re/Do’s Fashion Rock ’N’ Roll Revamp at Gisele Tune

Don’t call Joan Stewart a designer.

She’s a “redesigner.”

“I find fashion truffles,” Stewart said. “I dig through the strays and the misfits.” She takes previously ignored garments and gives them second acts, where they get a chance to shine in her Re/Do label.

The pieces' new lives take shape when she cuts, dyes and restructures them until they become beautiful.

A lot of her recreations bear the logos and art of classic rock and hard rock bands. It’s the music frequently playing on Stewart’s radio.

Stewart produced a Re/Do trunk show at the Gisele Tune Clothing boutique in Los Angeles’ Studio City section on March 5. The trunk show was something of a homecoming. Stewart worked as a manager for Gisele Tune in several stints. The longest stretch ran from 2004-2006. Providing the party’s soundtrack was the rock trio Manila Fudge, who played classic rock hits. Stewart said that Re/Do pieces will be continue to be sold at the Gisele Tune boutique.