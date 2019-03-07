RETAIL Buffalo Exchange Celebrates 45 Years With Select Vintage and Unique Finds

Forty-five years ago, Kerstin and Spencer Block opened a small store in Tucson, Ariz., which was dedicated to selling used clothes in a location not far from the University of Arizona. They called it Buffalo Exchange, a name picked by Swedish-born Kerstin who thought the word "buffalo" sounded very American.

Four and a half decades later, that one store has multiplied into 48 stores in 19 states. To celebrate the purveyor's 45 years in business, the company is holding a two-day pop-up shop sale on March 16-17, showcasing a handpicked selection of unique pieces that are decades old as well as one-of-a-kind finds.

The pop-up shops will be located at the Southern California Buffalo Exchange sites in La Brea, Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks and Long Beach.

What is amazing is that Kerstin Block is still running the venture. Her husband, Spencer, passed away in 2009, but their daughter Rebecca is a vice president with the company. "My parents started this company when I was 9 years old," Rebecca said. "It's incredible to think that we've come this far."