MANUFACTURING New Executive Vice President of Sales at Jerry Leigh

Jerry Leigh, the Los Angeles apparel manufacturer and brand-management company, announced the promotion of Michelle Roback to the role of executive vice president of sales, juniors and the David Lerner brand.

Jerry Leigh was founded in 1962, and Roback has been a member of the Jerry Leigh team since 1997. Roback will now manage new-brand and business development through forging collaborations with other brands and retailers.

“Michelle is a born leader and visionary and has been instrumental in evolving our philosophy to meet the challenges of today’s retail landscape,” Andrew Leigh, president of Jerry Leigh, said in a statement. “Her unstoppable drive and creativity make her the ideal person to drive the convergence of our Studio and Collections businesses while continuing to shape Jerry Leigh’s legacy.”

During her more than 20-year career with Jerry Leigh, Roback has led the company to build multimillion-dollar apparel-licensing programs with such brands as Disney and Warner Bros. and across retail accounts such as Target, Kohl’s, Hot Topic and Forever 21.

In her new role, Roback will manage international growth while she expands her initiatives into new licensed categories that include footwear, accessories and fragrance.

“It’s very exciting, and it’s great to see how business has evolved. I’ve been here 21 years and put in a lot of hard work. To have this be an example for my kids to work hard is exciting,” Roback said. “I’ve worked in juniors. David Lerner is my newest baby, and it’s exciting to share the experience from one retail space to another.”