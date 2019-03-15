FASHION Banana Republic Partners With Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff as New Brand Ambassador

Paying homage to its California roots, Banana Republic announced its partnership with Los Angeles Rams' quarterback—and Golden State native—Jared Goff. The San Francisco-founded company welcomed Goff to its roster of professional athletes who are promoting the brand's performance-driven menswear collections.

“Banana Republic is a premiere destination for modern menswear designed for a life with no boundaries,” Banana Republic Chief Marketing Officer Mary Alderete said in a statement. “Jared has become a fan of our pieces over the past year, so making this official was a natural next step. We’re excited to welcome him to the BR family and add his confident sense of style to our men’s playbook.”

As the campaign that features Goff launches during Summer 2019, Banana Republic will introduce new products, including its Core Temp suiting, which is manufactured using material from Boulder, Colo.-based company 37.5 Technology. The patented fabric technology maintains the body's ideal core temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius and keeps the microclimate around the skin at a relative humidity of 37.5 percent.

“I'm thrilled to be working with Banana Republic to continue building on their legacy of cool, performance-based menswear,” Goff said in a press release. “It has been an awesome experience building an authentic relationship with the brand and [I] can’t wait for everyone to see what we've been up to behind the scenes.”

In addition to appearing in advertising creative, Goff will represent the brand through social-media interaction with customers and participate in public appearances.