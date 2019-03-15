FASHION OC Fashion Week Starts Next Week

This year, OC Fashion Week takes place at the same time that the bevy of runway shows are being held in Los Angeles for Los Angeles Fashion Week.

But OC Fashion Week, in its 14th season, has more of a resort vibe to it than the L.A. events. OC Fashion Week runs March 23-27 at various locations including Pelican Hill Resort and aboard a yacht.

The first night takes place at the AV Irvine in Irvine, Calif., an event space near the Irvine Spectrum shopping center where the evening will have a runway competition featuring seven emerging fashion designers from New York to Orange County. They will be presenting their cruise-wear collections in this competition sponsored by Celebrity Cruises. The winning designer wins an Alaskan cruise aboard Celebrity Cruises and an opportunity to showcase in the Athens Xclusive Designer's Week in Greece this fall.

The last night of OC Fashion Week will be in Newport Beach aboard the Eternity Yacht owned by Electra Cruises.

For more information on the runway shows, go to ocfashionweek.com .