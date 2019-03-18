Polymer : Out of the Van, Into New Offices

The Polymer brand celebrated its new offices with an art party on March 16. The new digs are located near downtown Long Beach, Calif.

The 1,300-square-foot studio feel a lot different from Polymer’s inaugural offices. The original digs were housed in a black, 1957 Franklin trailer. The vehicle got a lot of use. It doubled as a mobile shop for the brand.

Polymer founder Eric Basangan said that the brand moved inside a building because among other reasons, the label needed a permanent place for a showroom. Of course, the new offices have an idiosyncratic touch. Basangan designed and produced some of the space’s furniture.

Since the space is shared with artist Alex Gardner, who has been represented by New Image Art Gallery, Basangan anticipates producing gallery events featuring Long Beach artists.

The March 16 event featured local artists taking Tyvek bags with the Polyster logo and putting sketches and painted images on them. The event turned into a big party for Long Beach. Long Beach brewer Ambitious Ales served drinks at the event. Violin-fronted rock band Spirit Mother , also from Long Beach, performed.