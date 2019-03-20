Grayscale's Khala Jones Unveils the Exhibit: Gray Show

Khala Jones of the Grayscale label produced a runway show at LA Fashion Week in 2017. "It's for the bold. It's for women who aren’t afraid to be themselves," Jones said of her brand. Fast forward a couple of years, she had placed her styles at retailers such as Urban Outfitters and Dolls Kill. But she didn’t get rid of the show bug. She wanted to do another show.

On March 17, she worked with Underpin PR to produce Exhibit: Gray, a presentation of 21 of the brand’s 2019 looks, Jones does not work in seasons. The event took place at East Angel gallery near downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District. She placed her models on platforms, as if they were statues. More than 200 stylists, retailers and friends of the brand checked out the event.

Jones said the brand’s styles and creative ambition had grown since 2017. With the 2019 collection, she worked in with fabrics such as denim, faux leather, velvet and organza. Some of the 2019 looks included a velvet jumpsuit with side pleats and a cage dress.