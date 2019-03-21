MANUFACTURING NCTO Elects Glen Raven CEO to 2019 Chairman Post

During its 16th annual meeting, the National Council of Textile Organizations elected its 2019 officers.

The Washington, D.C.–based trade association chose Leib Oehmig, chief executive of Glen Raven, Inc., to succeed Marty Moran, the CEO of Jefferson, Ga., yarn manufacturer Buhler Quality Yarns, as the NCTO chairman.

Headquartered in Glen Raven, N.C., Glen Raven specializes in textile research and development, dyeing, spinning, weaving and finishing, and distribution and logistics.

Others elected to the board during the March 19–21 meeting were David Roberts as vice chairman. Roberts leads Clover, S.C.’s specialty-yarn manufacturer Cap Yarns, Inc. as chief executive officer. In this role, Roberts succeeds Don Bockoven, who is the president and chief executive of Wellford, S.C.’s Leigh Fibers, Inc.