TRINA TURK COLLECTION
Trina Turk Visits the Vine for Her Fall 2019 Collection
Photo Gallery
Trina Turk Visits the Vine for Her Fall 2019 Collection
Photos by Wadley
For Fall, Los Angeles designer Trina Turk looked to California’s wine country for inspiration and a guide to the hues that dominate her 2019 collection.
For her print- and plaid-heavy ensemble of dresses, pantsuits and various pants, she used hues reminiscent of a Spanish Rioja, a California Merlot and a French Sancerre.
Turk believes polished separates are key this Fall with suits back on the rack for women who want a sleek look for daytime and even evening. Menswear tailored blazers populate the collection with a coordinating toothpick or kick-flare trouser or a midi skirt for a more feminine flair.
The designer’s favorite fabric this season is what she calls “smart denim” in a dark indigo for a perfectly tailored fit, which can be seen in her ’70s-inspired blazer with a super-long, flared trouser.
Sheath dresses always popular with the designer are back in her collection as is a faux-fur leopard jacket. New to the collection is a moto jacket to put the finishing touch on any piece as well as a trench coat with contrast grosgrain, four-row topstitching in viscose twill.