Consort 62 takes ArtHeartsFashion Runway With Multiculti Styles

Kimono fabric, Chinese silk, blanket material made in Korea; these are some of the fabrics that Kenneth Chang uses in his fashion line Consort 62. The contemporary fashion line for women and men mixes Asian fabrics and perspectives with current Los Angeles styles.

Consort 62 recently put together a runway show of 31 looks at the ArtHeartsFashion series of shows in downtown Los Angeles. Key looks included what Chang called a Chanel jacket for men, ankle length gowns made out of kimono material, and blazers with kimono-style collars.

Consort 62 has taken the runway at ArtHeartsFashion several times over the past five years. Currently, Consort 62 sells styles through appointment at his website www.consort62.com.

Chang, who also serves as an instructor at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, said that he’d like to wholesale the line in the near future.