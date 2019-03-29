FASHION Guess? Eco Capsule Collection Uses Environmentally Friendly Manufacturing

During its Spring 2019 campaign, Guess? unveiled its new Guess Eco capsule collection that relies on ecologically sound materials and manufacturing processes. The launch of this collection is a move that supports the Los Angeles brand's commitment to adopt more sustainable practices, a plan that it first launched in 2017.

“With our first global Guess Eco collection and larger sustainability program, we make a promise to a better future through innovation," said Carlos Alberini, chief executive officer of GUESS?, Inc.

A 12-piece capsule, the Guess Eco collection features clothing for both men and women. Denim pieces for women include a trucker jacket and jeans, while the men's collection offers a slim-tapered cut in medium and light washes.

Through a partnership with Candiani—the Italy-based mill known for clean practices—pieces in the Guess Eco collection rely on pre-reduced indigo dye, which lowers environmental impact due to its decreased chemical use. Reusable stones distress the denim; thereby, reducing waste and pocket linings are made with 30 percent recycled content. With denim created through advanced technology, the Guess Eco collection products are produced using approximately 30 percent less water per garment.



The collection also includes an array of tops made from 100 percent organic cotton. Women's-shirt offerings include logo and graphic T-shirts, and a bodysuit. Included in the men's line are logo and button-down shirts. For a limited time, a reusable tote bag will be offered with qualifying purchases.

"By offering high-quality product designed with the environment in mind, we want our customer to know that Guess understands the world’s environmental challenges and is working to evolve our practices and products," Alberini said. "Our customers, our employees, and our families can be very confident that when they wear Guess clothing, they can feel good knowing that we are a global brand that cares for our world for generations to come.”

Launched on March 22 in honor of World Water Day 2019, Guess has partnered with Pack Your Back and Little Miss Flint—Mari Copeny—to bring clean water to families in Flint, Mich.

Guess Eco is available online and in select stores throughout North America.