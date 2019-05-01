Veronica Beard boutique at Palisades Village. Image courtesy of Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard Opens in Palisades Village

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, May 1, 2019

More stores are opening at Caruso’s Palisades Village retail center in Los Angeles’ exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The Veronica Beard brand produced a party April 30 to open its Palisades Village store.

The guest list included Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina, Nazanin Boniadi, a star of 2019 film Hotel Mumbai, and thesps Jordana Brewster and Cobie Smulders.

The Palisades shop is the second West Coast Veronica Beard location. It is their sixth bricks-and-mortar boutique.

Other Palisades Village shops include Cynthia Rowley, A.L.C., Brunello Cucinelli, Brandy Melville, Paige and Towne by Elyse Walker. Shops scheduled to open there include Buck Mason and Madewell.

Jordana Brewster and Nazanin Boniadi. All party photos by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Veronica Beard

Awkwafina

From left, Veronica Beard co-founder Veronica Swanson Beard, Jordana Brewster and Veronica Miele Beard, another brand co-founder

