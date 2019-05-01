Veronica Beard Opens in Palisades Village

More stores are opening at Caruso’s Palisades Village retail center in Los Angeles’ exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The Veronica Beard brand produced a party April 30 to open its Palisades Village store.

The guest list included Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina, Nazanin Boniadi, a star of 2019 film Hotel Mumbai, and thesps Jordana Brewster and Cobie Smulders.

The Palisades shop is the second West Coast Veronica Beard location. It is their sixth bricks-and-mortar boutique.



Other Palisades Village shops include Cynthia Rowley, A.L.C., Brunello Cucinelli, Brandy Melville, Paige and Towne by Elyse Walker. Shops scheduled to open there include Buck Mason and Madewell.