MANUFACTURING Reyn Spooner and Southern Tide Partner on a Coast-to-Coast Collection

Hawaiian–style apparel label Reyn Spooner has entered into a partnership with Greenville, S.C., coastal lifestyle brand Southern Tide.

By using Reyn Spooner’s expertise in creating Hawaiian-inspired prints—most notably those used to design its famous Aloha shirt—Southern Tide created the Southern Tide x Reyn Spooner collection with its own fabrics, fits and colors including Pompeii Blue, Roman Red, Classic White and Tidewater, a hue of green.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Southern Tide. Southern Tide has a youthful vibe and adventurous spirit,” Reyn Spooner Chief Executive Officer Lynne Koplin said in a press release. “I am excited to combine our iconic prints with their performance technology to embrace a new generation of customers from coast to coast.”

Launched May 1, the Southern Tide x Reyn Spooner collection features men’s sport shirts, polos, T-shirts, swimwear and children’s styles.

“The first time I met Reyn McCullough, over 30 years ago, I was taken with his warm, inviting manner and inspired by his products and story,” Southern Tide CEO Christopher Heyn said in a statement. “Today, CEO Lynne Koplin and Creative Director Doug Burkman have taken the brand’s legacy and continue to evolve the Aloha shirt and the brand’s offerings.”

Men’s pieces for the collection range in size from XS for certain shirts, while most pieces are available in S to XXL; all are priced at $48 to $110 retail. Children’s apparel is sized from XS to XL with retail prices ranging from $32 to $59.50.

“Southern Tide’s roots may be southern, but we will go anywhere, like the Hawaii coast, to experience new adventures and meet new people,” Heyn explained. “The South is a state of mind, not a destination.”

The Southern Tide x Reyn Spooner collection is available at Southern Tide Signature Stores, wholesale partners and online at SouthernTide.com.