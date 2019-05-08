The DTLA Return of Hex

Accessories brand Hex left downtown Los Angeles’ Tower Theatre building in 2018 after construction crews started the process for a massive remodel of the historic building. The 92-year-old building on 8th Street and Broadway will eventually serve as the home for an Apple flagship.

Fortunately, Hex did not forsake downtown. The independent brand is scheduled to make a return to the neighborhood on May 10, when it opens a 700-square-foot shop a few blocks away from its former space.

The new space will be located in 939 S Broadway, another edifice constructed more than 70 years ago. It is adjacent to the Ace Hotel. Hex co-founder Trey Valladares said that the new shop will be a good backdrop for his brand's wares.

“We are excited to have the new space in such a historic Los Angeles spot. The store really carries the culture of the brand and is a perfect way for people to get a true feel for the product and what HEX is all about.” Valladares said.

Hex makes tech accessories including contemporary backpacks, computer carrying cases, convertible totes, smartphone cases and sneaker duffel bags. For the debut of the new store, Hex will release a collaboration collection with artist Sket One.