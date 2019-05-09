EVENTS CFF Recognizes Fresh Design Talent During Scholarship Luncheon

The California Fashion Foundation held its 2019 Scholarship Luncheon at the California Market Center to hand out awards to a number of California fashion students. As the philanthropic arm of the California Fashion Association, CFF has been honoring student designers for 16 years.

In addition to CFA President Ilse Metchek, speakers at the May 2 event included Nick Verreos, co-chair of fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, who advised students regarding “The Road Ahead.” Offering wisdom acquired during his nearly 30-year career in the Southern California fashion industry, Verreos revealed his “10 threads of advice” to work toward success in the apparel business, which included seizing opportunities and overcoming fear of the unknown to gladly accept every task and assignment.

Speaking from her own experiences navigating the fashion industry, Marta Miller, owner of Lefty Production Co., discussed “Opportunity for Design Entrepreneurs.” With the ease of creating a direct-to-consumer business, she noted that the current climate in fashion is excellent for up-and-coming designers.

After lunch, which was provided by Brian Weitman of STC-QST Textiles and New Moon restaurant, CFF announced the recipients of its Fashion Star Awards in five categories: design, brand development, outstanding presentation, technology and environmental awareness.

Recipients of the Design Awards included:

• Olga Vakhteeva of Pasadena City College by Design Knit

• Tina Masumi-Stephens of Woodbury University by Design Knit

• Rebecca Annella of Long Beach City College by Fifteen/Twenty

• Valarie Chiuof FIDM by Karen Kane

• Melissa Marsella of Otis College of Art and Designby KWDZ Manufacturing

• Jonathan Yu of California State University, Long Beach by Lefty Production Co.

• Tzu-Ting Huang of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona by MGT Industries

• Dorian Weldon-Obando of Fullerton College by Naked Cashmere

• Staphany Robles of Mt. San Antonio College by STC-QST

• Myriam Louati of Los Angeles Trade-Technical College by Swat Fame

• Sarah Moratto of Santa Monica College by Velvet Heart

Brand Development Awards were bestowed on:

• Olga Vakhteeva of Pasadena City College by CIT Commercial Services

• Jonathan Yu of California State University, Long Beach, by Cohn Handler Sturm, LLP

• Dorian Weldon-Obando of Fullerton College by Greenberg Glusker, LLP

• Rebecca Annella of Long Beach City College by MAGIC

• Zhichao Huang of the Academy of Art University, San Francisco by Moss Adams, LLP

• Tzu-Ting Huang of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona by Fineman West & Company, LLP

For their work that garnered Outstanding Presentation accolades, Masumi-Stephens was recognized by the California Apparel News, Robles received an award from the California Market Center, and Chiuwas honored by the Cooper Design Space.

Student designers recognized with Environmental Awareness awards were Moratto, who received an award from the Rags For Riches Foundation, and Marsella, whose award was given by the Ben & Joyce Eisenberg Foundation.

With greater advancements regarding how the fashion industry implements automation and digitization tools, the Technology Awards were given to Zhichao Huang by Tuka­tech, and Staphany Robles and Tzu-Ting Huang, who were recognized by AIMS 360.

Honoring the late textile designer Betty L. Baumgardner, the Betty L. Baumgardner Award for Best Use of Textiles was presented to Louati.