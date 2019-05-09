GLOBAL DENIM L.A. Global Denim Brings Its Manufacturing Expertise to Los Angeles

As a 25-year-old denim manufacturer, Global Denim knows about navigating changes within the apparel industry. Committed to using more ecologically sound production, the Mexico City–based company adheres to a policy of using aniline-free indigo dye, which yields a product that is less abrasive to sensitive skin and less harmful to workers during the production process.

“Our True Blue Collection is like old-time denim such as Levi’s and Lee but with new quality. It has new fabrics, different colors, added stretch, added Tencel and a perfected fit,” said Anatt Finkler, creative director of Global Denim. “Brands want to look like it’s a true denim product but with a different feel to the body.”

Another clean-denim initiative can be found through the company’s Blue Feel product. Using Tencel, the collection attracts customers by offering a softer hand than a traditional blue jean in addition to its more-sustainable manufacture.

“One thing that we find is that even in this age of technology is that people go back to their senses,” Finkler explained. “Anything that is soft can translate to touch. It’s appealing.”

Working with its brand partners and mills in Puebla, Mexico, where it has the monthly capacity to produce some 4 million yards of textiles, Global Denim is investing greater resources into its Ecoloop collection, which it introduced during Kingpins New York in June 2018. Ecoloop is created from yarn that is produced from the company’s own scraps, which are yielded during manufacturing and post-consumer denim waste.

“We recycle denim,” Finkler said. “We’re finding the perfect mix to incorporate recycling into new products without compromising the quality, performance and recovery of the jeans.”

In mid-2018, Global Denim quietly expanded to the Los Angeles area with a new Arts District showroom. With companies such as Amo Jeans in the building, the denim community is thriving within the space.

Global Denim completely occupied its space by 2019, officially launching earlier this year. It unveiled the 2,000-square-foot space at 2301 East 7th St. to accommodate a showcase of its products but to also offer a meeting space for fellow denim heads to discuss the industry.

“There is a sense of having a denim community, and it’s a place to talk and hang out, where you can feel at home, unlike a corporate office,” Finkler said. “It’s the L.A./Cali vibe that brands want to translate into their clothing.”

With the launch of its Fall 2020/2021 collection occurring within the next few weeks, Global Denim is not only preparing for the upcoming Kingpins New York show but also providing an opportunity to meet with brands who are unable to attend the event.

“We can preview for brands that can’t go to the bigger shows,” Finkler said. “We wanted to drop the collection in L.A. one month before the June 12–13 New York show.”

The decision to begin its U.S. expansion in Los Angeles was due to many factors, one of which was the city’s history as a denim hub. As the industry transforms, Finkler recognizes Los Angeles’ strength in denim, which she sees as growing consistently.

“L.A. is a key denim player, and it’s becoming more important. Almost all of the premium-denim brands are located in L.A.,” she said. “It’s the place to be because of the people, the brands, the environment, the vibe and the history. There is good momentum. Every month we see new California brands make a change.”