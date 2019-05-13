John Elliott Unveils West Hollywood Flagship

John Elliott’s self named fashion brand counts among its fans major celebrities such as LeBron James, Justin Bieber and Kanye West. Last week, the Los Angeles headquartered John Elliott opened its first bricks-and-mortar boutique. The 3,500-square-foot shop is located at 8800 Melrose Avenue. It opened in the former site of a Helmut Lang store by the corner of Melrose Avenue and Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif.

The front of the John Elliott store features the line’s women’s and men’s collection. The back of the store features a garden-like room, which features the brand’s footwear collaborations with Nike.