FASHION Nasty Gal Launches Plus Swim Featuring Tara Lynn in Campaign

With today's launch of the new Plus Swim collection, Los Angeles-based clothing brand Nasty Gal unveiled its latest campaign featuring model Tara Lynn. The direct-to-consumer brand launched its expanded sizing in 2018, growing its capsule-collection offerings to include pieces such as tops, jackets, denim and skirts.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be featured in Nasty Gal’s swim launch. The collection is all about being fashion-forward and empowering women to be their most authentic selves,” Tara Lynn said in a statement. “It’s really important to look at yourself and focus on what’s beautiful and unique about you. This collection is reflective of that.”

Comprising swimwear and beachwear, the Plus Swim collection includes two-piece separates, one-piece suits and coverups. Pieces were created to be mixed with each other, with on-trend colors and patterns in neon blue, seafoam green, mauve, black and silver python. Designs include details such as ruffle trims, single-shoulder keyholes and oversized knotted ties.

The inclusive line ranges in size from 0-20 with price points from $20 to $50. Beginning May 15, the collection is available at NastyGal.com.