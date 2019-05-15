Virtual Super Land x Fred Segal

Like those special effects in your movies? Film producers can spend millions of dollars on green screens to make imaginary scenes – think superheroes engaging in epic battles with supervillains. But there’s a company aiming to give a lo-fi version of the green screen.

Virtual Super Land designed an app which will show moving images over any green surface and works optimally over green screens. It made a capsule collection of t-shirts and headwear. Aim your phone camera at a Virtual Super Land shirt with a green screen/space, and the brand’s app will play some special effects images on the shirt. Science fiction baby!

On May 9, Virtual Super Land unveiled a pop-up shop at Fred Segal Sunset in West Hollywood, Calif. where its t-shirts , headwear and even nail polish will be offered. The pop-up will run until May 31.