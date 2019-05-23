INTERNATIONAL INSPIRATION Academy of Art University Students Take On Nature and the International Scene for Inspiration in Their Annual Fashion Show

The 29 collections seen on the runway at the annual Academy of Art University student fashion show in San Francisco drew inspiration from the Japanese technique of shibori to the colorful culture of Colombia.

Other influences came from the fluidity and movement of water, colorful birds, functionalism and drag performers. Just about everything at the May 11 event took on an air of extreme creativity with ultra-geometric shoulders, oversized knits in vibrant colors and layered dresses from metallic jacquard to neoprene.

Before the fashion show started, school President Elisa Stephens presented honorary doctorates to fashion-industry veterans Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov, the founding designers of the accessories company On Aura Tout Vu, which was launched in 1998. “It is interesting to discover the possibilities that this school gives to everyone, the materials, everything is amazing,” said Stoianova. “The students have big possibilities to work, to be free, to create.”

The distinguished-guests group included fashion designers Edwin Mohney and Andre Walker; Sara Kozlowski, director of education and professional development from the Council of Fashion Designers of America; Olya Kuryshchuk, founder and editor-in-chief at 1 Granary; Lara Lettice Johnson-Wheeler, a writer, editor and broadcaster; and artist/designer Bernhard Wilhelm.