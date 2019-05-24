RETAIL Monique Lhuillier Moving Her NY Flagship

Los Angeles designer Monique Lhuillier is moving her New York flagship store but not going all that far.

Since 2012, her stylish two-story boutique covering 3,000 square feet has been located at 19 E. 71st St. in a 19th-century townhouse with a brick exterior.

Come this fall, she is moving a few blocks away to Madison Avenue where her new flagship will be at 818 Madison Ave., between 68th and 69th streets, in another prominent townhouse. The new boutique will be slightly bigger at 4,200 square feet and will continue to carry her bridal collection, ready-to-wear and accessories, along with exclusive items.

"The new store will give us more selling space on the ground," said Tom Bugbee, the chief executive of Monique Lhuillier and the designer's husband. "The second floor will continue to be exclusively dedicated to our bridal collections."

Lhuillier, who studied design at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, started her self-named line in 1996.